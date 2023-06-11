Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CL King began coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.
Toro Trading Down 0.3 %
Toro stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Toro
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $204,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $789,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Toro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
