Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CL King began coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Toro Trading Down 0.3 %

Toro stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $204,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $789,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Toro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

