Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 134.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 39.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

