TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 837,302 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $76,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,938,000 after buying an additional 155,910 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after acquiring an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,724,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 422,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

