TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.94 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.94 billion and approximately $374.75 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,120,206,668 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

