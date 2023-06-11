Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 721,700 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $51,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,481,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after acquiring an additional 490,846 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after acquiring an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

