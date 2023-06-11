Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Incyte worth $70,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Incyte by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 332,599 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

