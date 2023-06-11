Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $55.96 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

