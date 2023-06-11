Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $60.47 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,303,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $60,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

