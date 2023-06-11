Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $76.26 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $76,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,265. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.