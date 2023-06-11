Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 57,700 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 343.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $62,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,131,000 after buying an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $906.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $911.63 and a 200 day moving average of $856.66. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.01 and a 52-week high of $964.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

