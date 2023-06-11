Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 34,900 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.68% of Masimo worth $53,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,234,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MASI opened at $156.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.