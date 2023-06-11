Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.94% of Avis Budget Group worth $64,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

CAR opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.79.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

