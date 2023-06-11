Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,727,000 after acquiring an additional 997,983 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.18. 4,359,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

