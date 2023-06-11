Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $3.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

