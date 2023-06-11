Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $348,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VUG stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.81. 839,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $273.09. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

