Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $23.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
