Tyler Stone Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $266.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

