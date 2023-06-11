Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.38.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $388.67 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,012,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.