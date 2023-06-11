UBS Group Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $23.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BILI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

