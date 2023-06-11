Uniswap Price Reaches $4.04 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $42.19 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00015619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00298806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000387 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.07696538 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 694 active market(s) with $103,995,451.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

