UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £114.76 million, a PE ratio of 917.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 174 ($2.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,040.28). 52.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

