Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $809.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties



Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.



