Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,157. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

