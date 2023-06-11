Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.