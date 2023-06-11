Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.