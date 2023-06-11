Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Amundi lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 2,534,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,960. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

