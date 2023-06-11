Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlassian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,488,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,809 shares of company stock valued at $49,326,909. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

