Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.10. 1,105,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

