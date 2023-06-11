Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $9.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.53. 663,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

