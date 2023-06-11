Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. 998,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,604. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

