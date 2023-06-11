Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,433 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 0.8% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.