Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.