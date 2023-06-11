Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,640. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $426.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

