Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,292 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

