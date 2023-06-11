Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 0.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 421,002 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2,939.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 243,457 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 186,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 201,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $13,697,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.40. The stock had a trading volume of 156,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $197.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

