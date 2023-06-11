Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $329,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,148. The firm has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.95 and its 200-day moving average is $370.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

