Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,941 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,058,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,564,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $395.03. 3,062,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,148. The stock has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.