Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

