Verition Fund Management LLC Has $21.02 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,693. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.