Verition Fund Management LLC Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,271 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.