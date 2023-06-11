Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
