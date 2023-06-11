Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Veru by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veru by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Veru by 2,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 450,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

