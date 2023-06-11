Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $38.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,839,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $22,328,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

