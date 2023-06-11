Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

