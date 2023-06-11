Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Position Lessened by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 124,898 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $42,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average is $194.04. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

