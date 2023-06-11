Vulcan Value Partners LLC Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,871,707 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 5.6% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $415,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.18 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.