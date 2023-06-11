Vulcan Value Partners LLC Invests $160.63 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,626,000. Elevance Health comprises about 2.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ELV opened at $470.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.56 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

