Vulcan Value Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 227,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

