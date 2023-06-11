Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.22 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,653,149 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

