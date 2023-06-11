WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.94 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $140.60 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,996,543,395 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,564,982 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

