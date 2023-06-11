WazirX Price Hits $0.0893 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $34.11 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

